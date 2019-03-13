GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a bus trip to watch the Red Sox at Fenway Park this summer. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 to the Red Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Travel to and from the game will be provided aboard a luxury motor coach, fully equipped with climate control, a DVD system and lavatory. The trip is limited to 53 participants, so early registration is encouraged. The cost $72.00 per person, or $270 for a four pack of tickets.
For more information, call the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.