LACONIA — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Irwin Automotive hasn’t forgotten. This special day is all about showing thanks and appreciation for those you care about and the Irwin Automotive Group wants to do just that. All day on Monday, Feb. 14, the dealerships will be handing out roses to any women or man they see. The Irwin Automotive group is constantly looking for ways to give back to the community and this is just another way of showing their appreciation and saying thanks. Stop in at any of their locations for your special Valentine’s gift. Irwin Auto appreciates your business and wants to recognize you on this special day. You deserve it.
This Valentine’s Day the Irwin Auto Group has not forgotten you
-
- Updated
- 0
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As Valentine's Day approaches, what is the gift you wish you could receive for the occasion?
Most Popular
Articles
- Five things that can qualify or disqualify you from the earned income credit
- No one hurt in Meredith house fire
- Gilford police looking for people involved in restaurant manager assault
- First day of Pond Hockey Classic canceled due to bad weather
- Peter ‘Pete’ Champagne, 51
- James A. Patten, 61
- Patricia (Pocock) Bostwick, 62
- Selectboard chair says Moultonborough chief wasn't forced out
- Linda A. Kelley, 68
- Concord Hospital enters partnership with New England College
Images
Videos
Commented
- Moultonborough Police Chief Richard Stillman resigns (5)
- Jeff Robbins: Flimflam: Biden's critics take chutzpah to new levels (3)
- Kenneth L. Bowers: The Biden administration is out of control (2)
- Gilford Police Chief on administrative leave pending investigation (2)
- Gilford police chief under criminal investigation by the NH Attorney General (2)
- William Politt: What would happen if NH succeeded in seceding? (2)
- Maddie Kolaja: Granite Staters should support the Access to Abortion Care Act (2)
- Alan Moon: Supreme Court cartoon was racist and condescending (2)
- Gilford police looking for people involved in restaurant manager assault (1)
- Kenneth L. Bowers: Sen. Hassan supports spending for absolutely anything (1)
- Karen Testerman: Gov. Sununu uses public funds to support family planning (1)
- Joseph M. Hayes, 63 (1)
- Alan Himmer: Plan to lease Gunstock threatens local economy (1)
- Peter Kirk: More important issues face the nation than Jan. 6 (1)
- Gilford Police Log (1)
- Leonard Campbell: Events of Jan. 6, 2021 show us democracy is at risk (1)
- Marc Abear: Why has President Biden gutted border security? (1)
- Jennifer Dandeneau Tabera, 50 (1)
- Jon Hildreth: National debt increased 40% in just four years (1)
- Leonard Witt: Up to voters to rid legislature of radical right wing anarchists (1)
- Future for Laconia is bright, say two young business leaders (1)
- Charles H. Bradley III: Pray for wisdom from Trump SCOTUS appointees (1)
- Peter Spollett: Wondering what goal of Belknap County Delegation may be (1)
- Katherine Hoyt, 56 (1)
- Kristina Snyder: Gray squirrel bill amendment went outside normal procedure (1)
- Michael Malcolm, 60 (1)
- Don Ewing: Democrat politicians ignore the crisis at home, focus on issues abroad (1)
- Serious blood shortage — donors needed (1)
- Laconia Human Relations Committee: Remembering Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1)
- Steve Earle: All hail King Joe the first (1)
- John Gaydos: Letter writer must have an unhappy life (1)
- Committee chair reports overwhelming opposition to Gunstock bill (1)
- Dr. Lee R. Willett,73 (1)
- Newfound voters to consider new assessment formula (1)
- Judith Ackerson: To those wishing to keep government out of their lives (1)
- At NH Veterans Home, the end of an era (1)
- Alison James: Pray for Americans to withstand three more years of destruction, hatred (1)
- Tejasinha Sivalingam: A mistake to trade liberty for anything else (1)
- Rapid COVID tests coming to state liquor stores, sold at cost (1)
- Greg Goddard: Gunstock Commission appointment process is being rushed (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.