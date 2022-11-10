LACONIA — From church and social services, to weekly programs, to the Carey House shelter, the local nonprofit Salvation Army Corps provides needed support to the community. Food insecurity is addressed through their emergency food pantry and through the Fresh Express Rescue program which provides food donated by local stores. There is utility as well as rental assistance for those in financial need. The organization also will furnish vouchers for clothing and other items to be used at their thrift store. The Salvation Army additionally hosts a variety of weekly programs as well as sponsoring summer camp, providing back-to-school and Christmas assistance, hosting men’s, women’s and youth retreats and more.
In large part, all of these endeavors are funded by the proceeds from the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store. There are great bargains and good value for the entire community at this location. Daily sales are posted on the store’s Facebook page.
On Wednesday, seniors over 55 receive 30% off. Veterans are entitled to 20% off every day. The store gratefully accepts usable donations Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m-3 p.m.
If you need a helping hand, consider The Salvation Army Laconia Corps, 177 Union Avenue. 60-524-1834. And, if you want to help make a difference for your community, donate to or shop at the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, 77 New Salem St. 603-737-9998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.