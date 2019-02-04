MEREDITH — The Meredith Lions Club, in cooperation with The Mug Restaurant, is celebrating A Day at the Mug. Ten percent of all sales on Friday, Feb. 8 from the Mug will benefit the local Lions club, including take out orders. The club is also raffling off two baskets. One basket contains an assortment of chocolates just in time for Valentine's Day, and the other is full of lottery tickets. Club members will be at the restaurant from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. selling tickets.
There is a snowmobile trail that leads to the Mug. Proceeds from meal purchases will assist with a neighbor's eyeglasses or hearing aids, a senior's scholarship, a weekend for a visually handicapped person, or a week at Camp Pride for a child with diabetes.
Find out more about these projects and others Friday, Feb. 8, at The Mug on Route 3 N. in West Center Harbor. Call 603-279-8956 to order, or 603-279-6016 for more information.
