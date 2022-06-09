MEREDITH — The Jersey Tenors wowed a packed theater and rocked the house, Jersey style on May 28. The four New Jersey “wise guys” did not disappoint the record crowd that came out to support Interlakes Community Caregivers, a volunteer organization that provides supportive services and information for local residents who may need assistance with rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, or neighborly home visits.
The Jersey Tenors — Brian Noonan, Vaden Thurgood, Brandon Lambert, and Michael Plato — brought their Jersey best to the stage as they took the audience on a journey through Europe, from London to Paris to Rome by way of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Springtime in Paris,” and Italian operatic ballads performed with perfection. Throughout the show they engaged with one another and the audience, both onstage and in the house. Their renditions of the most popular songs of the '40s, '50s, and '60s were amazing powerhouse vocal performances. The Memorial Day weekend concert included a tribute to veterans when the Tenors sang a rendition of “The Battle Hymn of The Republic” bringing the audience to their feet in tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Then there was the encore. As the standing ovation continued, The Jersey Tenors offered the finale of the popular Broadway musical “Les Miserables”, “Do You Hear the People Sing”, bringing chills to everyone and tears to many, as they sang with heart, bravado, and perfection.
This was the 15th We Care concert and the most successful to date raising a record $16,000 for Interlakes Community Caregivers. According to Stu Needleman, chair of the We Care team, “these We Care events don’t happen without the efforts of the TBI team who labor for months to make sure these concerts are flawless and most importantly financially rewarding for our nonprofit partners.”
The next We Care concert takes place Saturday, Oct. 29. “Introduction: The Chicago Experience” will perform to benefit Meredith Altrusa at the Inter-Lakes High School auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.