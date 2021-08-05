WEIRS — The Lake Winnipesaukee Museum will host author and photographer Ron Guilmette with his presentation on ‘The Islands of Winnipesaukee and Squam’ on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a small fee. Since seating is limited this season, advance reservations are required, by e-mail to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com or by phone 603-366-5950.
Guilmette's new book ‘The Islands of Squam Lake’ captures the flora and fauna native to the islands, and the natural serenity that can be found while paddling its waters. Both books will be available for signing and purchase at the event by this so-called Island Guy, who will describe many his many adventures kayaking on both lakes. Ron is a retired state trooper who enjoys kayaking, golf, and most of all, beach days with his children and grandchildren.
Located at 503 Endicott Street North, next to Funspot in the Weirs, the museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through mid-October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.