LACONIA — To start the school year off right for all students, the Irwin Automotive Group donation of school supplies to Laconia High School will make a difference for many families. Buying school supplies is a fun part of starting the school year, for other it’s just another money stress. That’s especially true now with some of the highest inflationary pressures in more than four decades. Some parents struggle just to purchase essential school supplies for their kids every year. Often students might start the school year without enough school supplies or basic items, leaving teachers to fill the gap.
According to a 2021 survey by the National Center for Education Statistics, 94% of public school teachers paid for school supplies with their own money.
One way to help ease the burden for both teachers and struggling families is to donate school supplies. Depending on the organization and the type of donation, you might also be able to deduct the donation from your taxes.
School supply donations are just one of the many ways the Irwin Automotive Group has made a commitment to helping children in need. Throughout the year the Irwin Automotive Group focuses on donating to various fundraising programs geared to helping kids, including the annual "Kid’s Winter Coat, Hat and Glove Drive,"
"Toys For Tots," along with many other various donations and sponsorships to youth sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.