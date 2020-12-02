LACONIA — Team Ladies of the Lake is hosted their first annual Great Santa Drop on Saturday, Nov. 28, where 500 numbered Santas were dropped above a giant bullseye on the fields at Beans & Greens farm in support of the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction.
It was a great day to jump from a helicopter. It was partly cloudy with a light wind when 500 rubber Santas jumped from the helicopter to try to be the one to hit the bullseye in the Ladies of the Lake Great Santa Drop. It was a tough competition but after all was said and done #270 owned by Jayme Reever Duggan took home the $300 prize, followed by #243 $100 Robin Fernald and #4 $50 Debbie Drake.You can find all the winners, pictures and video of the event on The Great Santa Drop's Facebook page. Chuck Fletcher, the pilot, donated the use of the helicopter.
