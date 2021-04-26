LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will be celebrating the 5th annual Historic Laconia Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, June 26, from 12:30 - 4 p.m. Over the past four years this event has grown tremendously and participants have enjoyed this engaging and fun experience while learning about Laconia’s rich history and hidden gems.
Laconia still has secrets to find and stories to tell. The 5th annual Historic Laconia Scavenger Hunt is looking to be the most exciting yet.
Research for clues and challenges began several months ago with help of our volunteer ‘Clue Crew.’ Players this year will find the number 5 as a regular theme throughout the hunt. “The biggest hint for teams playing this year is to be VERY observant; a keen eye will be the strongest advantage a team can have,” stated Tara Shore, program & operations manager.
Returning ‘Clue Crew’ members include Lesley Marden, Jane Connelly, Patti Clifford, and Jess Gulyus. New Crew members, Belknap Mill Board member, Laura LeMein and Heidi Smith have joined the team this year. Heidi shares, “There is so much to learn about Laconia’s history and what a better place to learn about it then by creating clues for the Historic Laconia Scavenger Hunt! I am really enjoying being a member of the ‘Clue Crew’!”
On the day of the Hunt, check-in for teams starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Belknap Mill and the Scavenger Hunt will take place from 1–3:30 p.m. Teams of up to six people will work together to try and tackle as many of the 60 challenges as they can in the allotted time while documenting each clue with a photo or video taken with a smartphone and texted to a judge to obtain credit.
Create a team with your family, friends or co-workers. The hunt is appropriate for all ages and levels of knowledge about the history of Laconia.
Interested teams can register on the Belknap Mill’s new website.
The $30 registration fee supports mission driven programming delivered year-round by the Belknap Mill. Participating teams receive a ‘Clue Packet’ when the Hunt begins. New for this year, the packet will include the opportunity to promote your business, your Scavenger Hunt team, or send a message to a team. Ads are available starting at just $10 for a ¼ page up to $40 for a full page and is another great opportunity to support the Mill.
Interested teams, and those who wish to advertise in the Historic Laconia Scavenger Hunt packet, can find more information at the Belknap Mill’s new website, www.belknapmill.org.
To learn more about Belknap Mill programs and events please visit their Facebook, visit their website or contact at: 603-524-8813.
