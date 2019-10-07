LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library for The Bear Brook Murders: Stories from Behind the Scenes on Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
In 1985, a hunter discovered a barrel containing two unidentified bodies near Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown. In 2000, the discovery of a second barrel with two more unidentified bodies posed more questions and renewed interest in the investigation. Years passed before the killer was revealed through an investigative technique based on genetics. New Hampshire Public Radio’s Jason Moon, host and reporter for the Bear Brook podcast, will host this presentation, offering behind the scenes perspectives on the investigation, and the role of forensic technology in solving the crimes. The evening will also include developments from the breaks in the case in June, and reflections on key players affiliated with the investigation.
For more information, contact the library at 603-524-4775, email info@laconialibrary.org, or visit http://laconialibrary.org.
