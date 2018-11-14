LACONIA — The Greater Laconia Ministerial Association invites the community to gather to give thanks at several events this Thanksgiving season.
On Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. the Center Harbor Congregational Church and Moultonborough Methodist Church will be having a worship service of thanks at the Center Harbor Congregational Church.
On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m., the First Church of Christ Scientist Laconia at 136 Pleasant St. will be hosting a Thanksgiving worship service open to all who wish to give thanks.
Also on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 22, at noon, the Congregational Church of Laconia will be hosting their Annual Hazel Duke Thanksgiving dinner. All are invited. Call the church office to reserve a seat at 603-524-0668.
