MANCHESTER — The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded a grant of $15,000 to Easterseals, to support care coordination and emergency assistance to veterans in New Hampshire. Easterseals Military & Veterans Services works to meet the emergency needs of veterans who are facing hardships, often a direct result of their military service, by pairing emergency financial assistance to resolve immediate crises with longer term, individualized care coordination services.
“We are extremely thankful for the generous support from TD Charitable Foundation and for their partnership in joining us in the important work of giving our service members and their families the hand up that they need to stabilize their situation and work toward self-sufficiency,” said Easterseals President and CEO Larry Gammon. “Support from the community is critical to help ensure our veterans do not have to struggle after sacrificing so much for our country and the Anthem Foundation sets a high bar for generosity. This grant will make a tremendous impact for military families across New Hampshire.”
To carry out services, MVS care coordinators meet program participants in a location of their choosing to develop an individualized care plan and establish goals. Care coordinators also teach participants how to access services and benefits to support their well-being and independence in the future. Easterseals has served more than 13,000 individuals through MVS since the program’s inception in 2005.
"At TD, we celebrate the dedication of all military personnel for their bravery and commitment to their country so we are honored to partner with Easterseals in providing them support," said Steve Webb, TD Market president.
To learn more about Easterseals, visit easterseals.com/nh, or call 603-623-8863.
