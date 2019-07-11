WOLFEBORO — On Sept. 15, The Last Good War: The Faces and Voices of World War II exhibit opens at the Wright Museum, sponsored by Taylor Community.
The exhibit features photographs of World War II veterans by Thomas Sanders, who traveled the nation to record in pictures and words the experiences from those who fought in the war.
“It is our pleasure to partner with Wright Museum and help bring this special exhibit to the Lakes Region,” said Taylor Community’s Gretchen Gandini. “What an honor it is to help highlight the sacrifices the Greatest Generation made to preserve our freedom and give us the world in which we live today.”
According to museum Executive Director Mike Culver, the Greatest Generation is a term used to describe those who fought in World War II, or worked to helped win it. “This is a moving exhibit, and one that is going to be particularly moving for those at Taylor Community, many of whom are part of this Greatest Generation,” he said. “This is a special partnership.”
Several museum staff, including Culver, will visit Taylor Community residents in Wolfeboro and Laconia to deliver enrichment experiences.
“This partnership reflects our goal to be the premier resource for social, educational and cultural opportunities for elders throughout the Lakes Region by promoting wellness, partnership, and participation in the community,” Gandini said.
“All of us at the Wright love to travel to places like Taylor Community and share the stories that mean so much to us all,” Culver said.
The Last Good War: The Faces and Voices of World War II opens Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 31.
To learn more about Wright Museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
