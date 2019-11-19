LACONIA — Taylor Community recently hosted Huot Technical Center health science students. The 70 juniors and seniors from high schools around the Lakes Region are considering careers in healthcare. The students went through an orientation with human resources, learning about the interviewing and hiring process, and then learned about career opportunities from different departments. The goal of the day was to introduce the students to opportunities available at Taylor Community and other local healthcare facilities. Students learned about careers in nursing, physical therapy, and social work. Students also took a walking tour of the campus, followed by a barbecue lunch.
"I'm excited about and grateful for our expanding partnership with the Taylor Community,” said Gina McGuire, RN, health science technology instructor at the Huot Technical Center. “This opens up a wide variety of experiences for our health science students to observe highly-trained professionals from all aspects of the industry, and to build relationships with residents as we participate in activities. This is truly a community collaboration and serves to benefit everyone involved."
Huot students will return to Taylor Community regularly to get to know residents and conduct clinical training for LNA licensure.
“Being virtually next door to the high school allows us to provide this unique learning opportunity to the students,” said Taylor Community Assistant Director of Health Services Crystal Hardy. “We are hoping that this new relationship will continue to grow over the coming years, and that students will be inspired to stay in the community as they travel their career paths.”
For more information about Taylor Community, call 603-524-5600, or visit www.taylorcommunity.org.
