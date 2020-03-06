BRISTOL — Special Olympics for Young Athletes starts today and runs through April 11, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m.-noon at Bridgewater Hebron Village School. The program is free and appropriate for youth ages two to seven, with and without disabilities. The program is led by Gina Richford and the Teen Council.
Mother and Son Minute To Win It Game Night is Friday, March 13. All ages are welcome, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per couple and includes refreshments and prizes. Call 603-744-2713 to reserve a spot by March 10.
Baseball, softball and tee-ball registration is now open. Tapply-Thompson Community Center offers programs for ages four to 16. The community center emphasizes providing a safe and fun learning environment for children of all abilities. The season runs from after snow is clear in April to mid-June. A skills assessment is held for children ages seven to 12 at Newfound Regional High School on Saturday, March 21. For more information, visit ttccrrec.org. Volunteers are always needed.
The Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 11, at 1 p.m. There will be visits with the Easter Bunny, face painting, a coloring contest, and prizes. No registration is required, and donations will be accepted at door.
April Vacation Camp will have a similar format to summer camp programs, incorporating arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor games, and other activities during the week-long program. Kelley Park will be used for outdoor adventures. Campers should bring snacks, a water bottle, lunch, and outdoor and indoor gear. Camp runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and cost is $80 for the week. Before and after care is available for an additional cost.
Summer Camp Registration is now open. The summer day camp is for youth in grades one to eight. Activities include theme days, swimming at Wellington and weekly field trips. Camps run June 29-Aug. 21, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Registration is $85, and field trips fees are additional. Scholarships are available. Early care 7-9 a.m. and late care 4-5:30 p.m. are also available at an additional cost.
The Youth Indoor Soccer program is offered for kids ages four to seven that are interested in learning soccer. The program will be held Saturdays at the Bridgewater Hebron Village School. The four- and five-year-old group will meet 9-9:45 a.m., and the six and seven year olds will meet from 10-11 a.m.
Breathe New Hampshire Fun Pass Booklets are available for $35, offering savings at New England family attractions including amusement parks, zoos, museums, and ski areas.
For more information on these activities, contact 603-744-2713, or visit ttccrec.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.