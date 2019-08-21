BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center is finishing their summer day camp program, as well as wrapping up adult pickleball, Shape Up Newfound exercise classes, British soccer camp, swim lessons, summer field hockey, and running club. Karate is still in session and will continue through the school year.
The community center is getting ready for the Old Home Day Event on Aug. 24 as Bristol continues the Bicentennial Celebration. Tickets are still on sale for the annual lobster and chicken supper also on Aug. 24, available in the office.
Fall programming has started, with more information coming on soccer and field hockey programs, Scouts, after school program, the new trail running program, teen nights, and more. Traditional special events like the Apple Festival, Haunted Basement, One Stop Christmas Shop, Jingle Mingle 5K and Santa's Village will continue this year.
The 27 annual New Hampshire Marathon will take place on Oct. 5. Participate in the full marathon, half marathon, 10K or kids race, or volunteer. Visit www.nhmarathon.com for details.
