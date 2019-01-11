TILTON — The TangerKIDS Grant Program, an initiative designed to award grant money to schools within the communities of Tanger Outlet Centers nationwide, has opened its call for entries within the Lakes Region. The program was designed to satisfy the specific funding needs of local schools, from the implementation of school-wide programs, to rebuilding equipment and academic materials inventories, to supporting athletic or band programs.
Teachers and administrators from local schools may submit applications for programs and projects happening between August 2019 and May 2020. Each school can submit multiple grant requests, and each will be considered separately. All grant applications must be submitted by March 15.
To submit an application for the TangerKIDS Grant Program, visit grants.tangeroutlet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.