TILTON — Tanger Outlets invites shoppers to kick off their back-to-school shopping with the 2020 TangerSTYLE sale through Sunday, Aug. 30. Though the beginning of school may look different this year, shoppers can still experience savings no matter where their classroom might be. Shop TangerSTYLE at Tanger’s open-air centers, where shoppers have the amenities and support to ensure a safe shopping experience.
Shoppers can preview deals by visiting tangeroutlet.com/tangerstyle or the Tanger mobile app. Tanger Outlets is at 120 Laconia Road.
