LACONIA — The annual "Toys for Tots" Pool tournament was held at the Granite State Music Hall on Saturday, Dec. 5. Each year for about the last 20 years this event has been hosted by Ron Boucher's Tavern Players Magazine and has raised thousands of dollars in toys for the local community. Players pay an entry fee and must bring a new unwrapped toy to the event. In return they win money and prizes donated from local beer and liquor companies along with prizes from Dunkin Donuts and Coca Cola as well. The toys are then brought to Remax in Meredith where they handle distributing them to local families around the Lakes Region.

