LACONIA — The annual "Toys for Tots" Pool tournament was held at the Granite State Music Hall on Saturday, Dec. 5. Each year for about the last 20 years this event has been hosted by Ron Boucher's Tavern Players Magazine and has raised thousands of dollars in toys for the local community. Players pay an entry fee and must bring a new unwrapped toy to the event. In return they win money and prizes donated from local beer and liquor companies along with prizes from Dunkin Donuts and Coca Cola as well. The toys are then brought to Remax in Meredith where they handle distributing them to local families around the Lakes Region.
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch dies
- Local man indicted for selling meth
- Familiar voice leads to arrest in Laconia Spa robbery
- Local man indicted on child pornography charges
- Sawyers Jewelry prepares to close doors after 74 years downtown
- Daily Sun seeks attorney general's intervention in county meeting
- COVID outbreak at home for disabled claims one resident, another in ICU
- Area man sentenced to 7 years on federal child porn charge
- Family displaced by fire at Blueberry Lane apt.
- Fight goes on at Veterans Home as death toll reaches 28
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mike Sylvia: Some people have overinflated sense of entitlement (6)
- Johnna Davis: Legislator’s attempt to deflect attention from his disregard for the public welfare was an insult to residents of Belknap County (3)
- Chuck McGee: We know who really won this election & it wasn't Joe (2)
- Kenneth L. Bowers: Voters missed an opportunity to send Sen. Shaheen home (2)
- Hillarie Goldstein: The evidence is overwhelming – the election was stolen (1)
- Len Hanley: Don't let the real meaning of Christmas be eclipsed by Santa (1)
- Gary Philippy: What was Covid cost of Trump holding rallies in N.H.? (1)
- Some Woodland Heights, Elm St. students switched to remote due to COVID (1)
- Russ Wiles: There is a mountain of evidence that election was fixed (1)
- Sununu imposes statewide face mask mandate (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.