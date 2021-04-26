GILFORD — Tagg Team, one of the many great teams that make up the 2021 Community Challenge in support of the Children’s Auction, is offering a delicious opportunity to support their fundraising effort helping children and families in the greater Lakes Region. Partnering with a generous donation by Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls, Tagg Team will be selling bags of three bagels for a $3 donation. The variety will change weekly and limited quantities will be offered. Bagels will be available at Patrick’s on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. as part of Patrick’s Shuffle event which takes place every Wednesday from April 28 through June 9.
Consider joining Tagg Team for the weekly Shuffle at Patrick’s beginning at 5 p.m. with a post shuffle raffle at 6 pm. Participation details are on Patrick’s website at www.patrickspub.com/the-shuffle.
We are grateful to all the volunteers and supporters of the Children’s Auction who help local kids and families.
