NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center's chief executive officer and president Susan C. Ryan successfully completed the Leadership New Hampshire program. A proud member of the 2019 class, Ryan was also nominated by her class as graduation keynote speaker.
The 10-month program began last fall. Leadership New Hampshire has nearly 1,000 alumni working to strengthen New Hampshire communities and increase civic engagement. Graduates hold leadership positions in the private, nonprofit, and governmental sectors.
“It was a great honor to be selected for this important program and for the opportunity to be included in this group of impressive and diverse leaders from around New Hampshire,” said Ryan. “I am most appreciative of my board of directors, who not only advocated for my participation in the Leadership New Hampshire program but also generously enabled me to devote the time each month to fully embrace the experience. Their support will be put to good use as I carry all I’ve learned forward and apply it to the work I do around the state on behalf of Spaulding Youth Center.”
Each year’s class of LNH associates attends 12 seminar days around the state. Seminars provide in-depth exploration of timely topics, including demographic changes, the economy, criminal justice, environment, education, culture and arts, community leadership, government and politics, and health care.
For more information about Leadership New Hampshire, visit www.leadershipnh.org, or call 603-226-2265.
For more information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.