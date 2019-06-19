GILFORD — There are a Universe of Stories to read this summer for the Gilford Public Library Summer Reading Program. The fun begins at the blast-off party on Tuesday, June 25, from 3:30-5 p.m. All ages are invited to sign up for the children, teen, or adult reading programs. Each has its own style and incentives to reward participants for reading. New this year is the Family Reading Challenge, encouraging the whole family to read more and motivate one another. The program is sponsored by Friends of the Gilford Public Library and supported by donations from local businesses. With events each week, the library has lots of summer activities and opportunities for community involvement. For more information, contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.