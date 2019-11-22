MEREDITH — All are welcome to attend a community program about suicide prevention and awareness. Refreshments will be served, the program is free, and childcare will be provided.
The program is hosted by the Inter-Lakes School District, staff and students. Learn about suicide prevention and awareness, risk factors, protective factors, warning signs and how to talk to students. Students and staff were trained by The Connect Suicide Prevention program. The presentation will include a panel of local medical, public health, mental health and law enforcement professionals.
The community program will be at the Inter-Lakes Middle and High School library on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m. With questions, contact Holly Vieten, director of school counseling at Holly.Vieten@interlakes.org or 603-279-6162.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 800-273-8255.
