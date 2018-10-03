LACONIA — A tiny house built by area high school students is now on the market.
Students enrolled in the Construction and Plumbing classes at the Huot Career and Technical Center have been learning about home construction on a miniature level by building a tiny house — a program going into its third year.
The Huot Center, a regional program center serving students from Laconia, Gilford, Belmont, Inter-Lakes, Franklin and Winnisquam high schools, begin each school year with first-year students learning construction basics and second-year students building a tiny house.
Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association members helped to oversee the students, offering support and aid with the strategic planning of the build.
Kurt Clason, president of the organization, said, “Our association has supervised this build project from the start, working hand-in-hand with the students and building instructors at the HTC. It takes months of planning, generous donations of materials and close involvement with the members of the LRBRA to keep a watchful eye on the project to ensure it meets standards and safety.”
The tiny house is built on the 24- by 8-foot trailer and features many amenities. The 192-square-foot home with an 80-square-foot loft area features running water, electricity, a full kitchen, tiny appliances, including a refrigerator, storage, and a loft bed.
Given the home’s size, it has plenty of functionality, from a 32-inch by 32-inch shower to a four-burner gas range and an exterior gas grill hookup. The heating system features a mini-split to provide both heat and air conditioning for year-round comfort.
Building instructor Matt Towle said that, while the tiny house is small, it includes "a list of cool features" such as a repurposed American wooden library ladder that came from a telephone company in Amsterdam, New York, providing access to the loft.
“We have a fair amount of technology 'infrastructure' to support the involvement of the Sound Resort out of Gilford,” noted Towle. "So much of the space includes dual functionality, including a built-in to help house electronics that will also hide the wheel well when you walk in and keep everything for the entertainment tidy."
The list price for the tiny house is $54,995, with the proceeds going directly back into the program for the purchase of materials for this year’s tiny house, Clason said.
"We want the program to be self-sustaining," he said. "There's a real need for workers in a variety of industries, some of which are not always in the spotlight."
A recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders revealed that 90 percent of the subcontractors are reporting shortages of rough carpenters.
"We're seeing an older generation, baby boomers, starting to retire," Clason said. "Now we're doing everything we can to get these younger generations interested in the trades."
There will be a free public open house over the three days of Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 6-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The house will be staffed and open for tours in the parking lot at Patrick’s Pub in Gilford. It has been added as a “tiny bonus” for visitors coming to see during this year’s Lakes Region Parade of Homes event, with information online at www.lakesregionparadeofhomes.com.
(1) comment
That is simply amazing! You all did a wonderful job! It’s better that my den 😊 keep on building 🤗
