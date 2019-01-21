MANCHESTER — Stay Work Play, a statewide nonprofit whose mission is to attract and retain young people to New Hampshire, announced the election of four new members to its board of directors and its 2019 slate of officers.
Joining the organization are Vicki Cimino, director of the New Hampshire Department of Travel and Tourism; Sarah Currier, director of workforce development for Dartmouth-Hitchcock; Mike Vlacich, president and chief executive officer for the New Hampshire College and University Council; and Kaitlyn Woods, media specialist for Eversource Energy.
“We are thrilled to welcome these four outstanding individuals to the Stay Work Play Board of Directors. Their talent, expertise, and energy align well with our mission as we embark on being even more of an impact-driven organization,” said Stay Work Play Executive Director Will Stewart.
Leading the organization in 2019 are:
Co-Chair Kristyn Van Ostern, Brook Hollow Advisory
Co-Chair Travis York, GYK Antler
Vice Chair Carmen Lorentz, Lakes Region Community Developers
Treasurer Rachael Comstock, TIBCO Scribe
Secretary E.J. Powers, Montagne Communications
