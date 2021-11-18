MEREDITH — State Representative William Marsh (D-Wolfeboro) received the New Hampshire Dental Society’s Legislative Appreciation Award. Rep. Marsh was given the award during the New Hampshire Dental Society annual fall/winter meeting in Meredith.
Citing Rep. Marsh’s key role on the Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force in 2020, NHDS President Dr. Melissa Kennell said that Rep. Marsh — who is a physician — used his medical perspective to help introduce in New Hampshire’s dental practices some of the first safety protocols in the country for health care facilities during the pandemic. Dr. Kennell also cited Rep. Marsh’s outright rejection of political and non-scientific rhetoric that, in 2020, threatened to keep dental offices closed during a mounting oral health crisis that the pandemic sparked. In light of his actions, which helped dental professionals get back to providing care for patients, “The NHDS truly has a friend and partner in Representative Bill Marsh,” Dr. Kennell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.