bacteria

State issues cyanobacteria bloom advisory for areas around Bear, Pine and Three Mile Island on Winnipesaukee, all in Meredith. (Courtesy photo)

CONCORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in Lake Winnipesaukee, around Bear, Pine, and Threemile Islands. A sample collected Sept. 13, west of Bear Island, had a density of 100,000 cells/mL of Gloeotrichia, and 16,600 cells/mL of Dolichospermum (total of 116,600 cyanobacteria cells/mL). Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a precaution, NHDES encourages residents, to stay out of the water experiencing elevated cyanobacteria conditions, and to keep their pets out the water as well.

The cyanobacteria, Gloeotrichia, has been reported at several locations around Lake Winnipesaukee, as is typical for this time of year. Densities in most locations remain low. However, higher concentrations have been reported over the past several days, especially in protected coves or areas open to the prevailing winds.

