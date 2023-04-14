PLYMOUTH — Button Up New Hampshire, the popular home energy savings workshop series, is coming to Plymouth. The Starr King Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative, Plymouth Climate Emergency Coalition, Plymouth Energy Commission, Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ and Campton Forward are partnering to present this free workshop for residents. It will take place on Monday, April 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Starr King Unitarian Church on 101 Fairground Road. The workshop is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative.
The NHSaves Button Up Workshop is a 1.5 hour presentation about how to improve the energy efficiency of your home. It is conducted by a certified energy auditor and covers basic building science principles as well as examples of whole house weatherization measures that will button up your home for the heating and cooling seasons.
NH residents wishing to use energy more efficiently, conserve energy and save money on their heating and cooling bills, will find the workshop presentation very helpful. The local workshop organizer, Starr King Unitarian Universalist Fellowship says, "We are bringing this workshop to Plymouth because it offers valuable and practical information about how to save energy and reduce costs while making our homes more comfortable. The information about available funding can also help make these improvements possible for more people. With the high cost of energy, efficiency is now more important than ever. I hope many people will take the time to attend this informative workshop.”
