LACONIA — An old-fashioned, mechanical vending machine at The Studio, 598 Main St., is an unusual fundraising tool, but it's the latest way that the local business is giving back to the community.
"Put your 50 cents in, turn the knob, and get a matchbook that will have either a freebie or discount inside," said Melissa McCarthy, owner of The Studio. "At the end of the month, we take whatever we collect, match it, and donate it to the organization we're working with that month." Funds collected in a swear jar at the front register, are also matched and added to the vending machine totals.
For the month of October, Stand Up Sachems is the beneficiary of the vending machine. In addition to raising awareness of substance abuse, the group also addresses bullying. "Bullying for any reason is unacceptable," said advisor Jess Conrad. "Stand Up Sachems, in both the middle and high school, want to show that no one deserves to be treated that way." Stand Up Sachems are an offshoot of Stand Up Laconia, a community group dedicating to creating positive change in the city, especially by targeting substance abuse.
