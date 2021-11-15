LACONIA — The St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, located at 1269 Union Avenue (between McDonalds and Taco Bell), is in need of 400 turkeys for its annual Thanksgiving Basket program. This is a “drive thru” event. All items will be distributed to you in your vehicles. You may pick up your basket on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the food pantry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on Monday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You must register at the Thrift Store or by email: pantry@stvdplaconia.org with the name and number attending the event.
If you have questions call the food pantry at 603-528-5683.
