LACONIA — The St. Vincent de Paul Society at 1269 Union Ave. is busy during this time of the year with all the vacationers visiting the Lakes Region. The Thrift Store is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The store is offering sales on summer clothing and ladies formal dresses. They are currently looking for cashiers and general office help. Interested volunteers should stop by during store hours.
The food pantry is open Mondays from noon-2 p.m., and Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. Families may come once a month to pick up food supplies. During summer vacation, when the kids are home from school, there is a greater need for canned goods, including soup, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, marinara sauce, tuna, cereal, and crackers. Volunteers are needed for shifts on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m., and for donation pick-ups at local grocery stores Monday through Saturday.
The Children’s Foundation is in the midst of Project Pencil. Back packs are filled with school supplies and distributed to local schools and childcare centers during in August. Monetary donations and school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, paper, pens, crayons, and markers, may be dropped off at the thrift store.
Financial Assistance teams of two meet with individuals to help assess their needs and determine where financial help is needed. Volunteers are also needed to assist these families.
Community members interested in volunteering should stop by the thrift store to fill out an application for the desired position.
For more information, call at 603-524-5470.
