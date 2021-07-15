ASHLAND — Peter Francesco will present his program "Squam Postcard Memories" at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 in the American Legion Hall in Ashland.
He will illustrate his talk with images of the Squam Lake area, with an emphasis on Holderness, from his extensive postcard collection. The American Legion Hall is located at 37 Main Street, next to the Ashland Town Library. This free public program is sponsored by the Ashland Historical Society, which will also serve refreshments.
