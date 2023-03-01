LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library's children’s room now hosts three weekly storytimes. Sensory Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Join the library for songs, stories, and some sensory bin fun followed by a process art project. Best for newborns to age 6. Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., an hourlong storytime created just for newborns to age 3, including songs, stories, activities and a craft. Children 3 to 6 have their very own storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. with the Preschool Pals program. Participants will read, play, sing, and craft. Younger or older siblings are always welcome at each of these weekly programs.
Several exciting recurring programs are happening this month. The high-energy Move & Groove program will take place on Friday, March 3 and 17, at 10 a.m. During this hour of fun, there will be dancing with colorful scarves, making music with shaker eggs and instruments, and playing with the rainbow parachute. This bi-monthly program is geared toward kids ages birth-6.
Build something unique with the library's large collection of Lego bricks at Lego Club on Tuesday, March 14 and 28, at 3:30 p.m. Your creations will be displayed in the children’s room.
This month’s Tinker Time is on Thursday, March 30, at 3:30 p.m., will be for the birds. Participants will create bird feeders for our feathered friends using recycled materials in this program. Best suited for children ages 5-12.
Beat the March blues with a variety of fun craft programs this month. First up are beautiful rainbow suncatchers on Saturday, March 4, from 10 to noon. Monday, March 6, at 3:30 p.m., make paper roll sunbursts. Saturday, May 11, teens and families are welcome to use the library's metallic paint pens for rock painting, from 10 to noon. Drop in Saturday, March 18, from 10 to noon to create surprise artwork with watercolor reveal painting, and stop in on Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m., to make a colorful mixed media rainbow collage.
Teen programs begin this month with Teen Manga Club on Tuesday, March 7, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 12-18. Come discuss what you are reading and watching, and help pick what the library will buy. Dive into the library’s huge collection of beads to make safety pin bracelets on Wednesday, March 15, at 3:30 p.m. Best for ages 12-18. Create a beautiful pastel stained-glass tree on Tuesday, March 21, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18. Celebrate National Crayon Day by creating melted crayon art on Friday, March 31, at 3:30 p.m, for ages 9-18.
In addition to all of the regular programs, join the library on vacation week to make paint-scraped flamingos on Monday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., and for Lego Club at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. On Wednesday, March 1. at 1 p.m., there will be a visit from the animal ambassadors of Wildlife Encounters in the auditorium located on the library’s lower level. Thursday, March 2, Tinker Time at 3:30 p.m. We will be helping Baby Bear to get some rest by designing a bed for Goldilocks using all sorts of construction materials, including Legos. Best for ages 3-12. The final vacation week event will be another edition of our fan-favorite Move & Groove program on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. All youth programs are free-of-charge and don’t require sign-ups.
