LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library's children’s room now hosts three weekly storytimes. Sensory Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Join the library for songs, stories, and some sensory bin fun followed by a process art project. Best for newborns to age 6. Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., an hourlong storytime created just for newborns to age 3, including songs, stories, activities and a craft. Children 3 to 6 have their very own storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. with the Preschool Pals program. Participants will read, play, sing, and craft. Younger or older siblings are always welcome at each of these weekly programs.

Several exciting recurring programs are happening this month. The high-energy Move & Groove program will take place on Friday, March 3 and 17, at 10 a.m. During this hour of fun, there will be dancing with colorful scarves, making music with shaker eggs and instruments, and playing with the rainbow parachute. This bi-monthly program is geared toward kids ages birth-6.

