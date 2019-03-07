MANCHESTER — Special Olympics New Hampshire will hold three dip events in March. These annual fundraisers encourage communities to come together by taking a plunge into Lake Winnipesaukee to support nearly 3,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout the state.
Saturday, March 9 will begin with the first Law Enforcement Dip at the Margate in Laconia. All men and women in law enforcement are invited and encouraged to participate in the dip. Proceeding the Law Enforcement Dip, the Cool School Dip will be held for middle and high school students.
On Sunday, March 10, SONH will be hosting the Winni Dip at the Margate. This will be the first community-based dip.
Dippers must raise $350 to participate in the Law Enforcement and Winni dips. Middle school dippers must raise $75, and high school dippers must raise $200 to participate in the Cool School Dip. To register, visit www.sonh.org, and create a fundraising webpage. This year’s theme is hippies, and everyone is encouraged to wear costumes and accessories. In addition to jumping in the water, the day includes music, a costume contest, food and awards.
The funds raised help support health services and information for athletes in need.
There are also ways to participate without getting wet. Sun Bathing Bears are donors who participate without jumping in. The logistics of these two days require help from volunteers. For more information, visit sonh.org/support-and-fundraising-events/Plunges/default.aspx, find Special Olympics New Hampshire on Facebook or Twitter, or call 603-624-1250.
