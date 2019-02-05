NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently recognized the recipients of this year’s community awards, Taco Bell of Tilton, and Just Flow Events & Marketing. Each year, Spaulding publicly recognizes community partners for their extensive, ongoing support with the official presentation of these awards.
The 13th Annual You’ve Got a Friend Award was presented to Taco Bell of Tilton. This strategic partnership provided support for Spaulding Youth Center students in two significant ways. Collaborating with the dedicated residential living specialist, Taco Bell co-developed vocational internships and employment for Spaulding students. Through these opportunities, participating students develop valuable skills which can transferred to future employment, as well as build self-confidence and self-worth. In addition, Taco Bell donated dinner for students and staff to enjoy on campus several times throughout 2018.
The 11th Annual Arthur H. Nighswander Community Partner Award recipient was presented to Just Flow Events & Marketing. Just Flow provides marketing, communications and event planning consulting services to Spaulding Youth Center. For nearly four years, Just Flow has provided strategic marketing, social media management, website design and development, graphic design, copywriting, event planning and other related corporate communication services. The Arthur H. Nighswander Community Partner Award serves as a celebration of an individual or organization that has provided significant assistance to Spaulding Youth Center, and is named after a former Spaulding board member to honor his longtime support.
“As a nonprofit, we recognize how the support we receive from corporate partners in the community help us to achieve our mission of supporting exceptional children and families toward a successful future,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “With the unwavering support of companies like Taco Bell of Tilton and Just Flow Events & Marketing, we can continue providing extraordinary opportunities for our children and educate others regarding the evolving needs of the children we serve.”
Past recipients of the You’ve Got a Friend Award are the Jack and Marci Williams Endowment for Wednesday’s Child and Tilton School, amongst other community partners. The Arthur H. Nighswander Community Partner Award has previously been presented to organizations such as the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation, Belknap Mill Quilters Guild and Great Northern Cleaning.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.