NORTHFIELD — Six students from Spaulding Youth Center competed in the 2018 Special Olympics New Hampshire State Bowling Tournament held at Lakeside Lanes in Manchester.
The Spaulding Youth Center Shooting Stars competed against athletes from schools across the state in candle pin bowling. One student earned a second-place win and silver medal in her respective division. Two students each earned a third-place win and bronze medals in their respective divisions. Three students each earned a fourth-place win in their respective divisions.
Spaulding Youth Center’s participation in Special Olympics New Hampshire is partially funded by the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
“I am so proud of the group of student athletes and supportive staff that participated in the State Bowling Tournament,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “Special Olympics New Hampshire is a fantastic organization that helps our student athletes build self-confidence and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that follows consistent effort and dedication. Through their programs, the residential students on our campus have additional opportunities to experience true achievement which is instrumental in a successful future.”
To learn more about Special Olympics New Hampshire, visit www.sonh.org.
To learn more about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
