NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center held its third annual Fall Fest for residential students this year. During the event, students and staff celebrated the fall season and prepared for their participation in the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival.
Reinhart Foodservice donated four boxes of farm-fresh pumpkins to Spaulding for the event. The Spaulding employee-managed events committee planned the Fall Fest activities, including carving and painting pumpkins, arts and crafts, and cookie decorating. Once the pumpkins were carved, painted and ready for public display, Spaulding staff transported them to the 2019 New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival where they were included in the festival’s famous 54-foot Tower of Jack-o-Lanterns.
“Thanks to the generosity of Reinhart Foodservice, our residential students had a wonderful afternoon embracing the spirit of fall by carving and decorating pumpkins,” said Cheryl Avery, development and community relations director. “Spaulding’s annual Fall Fest is an example of one of our beloved campus events that encourage students to work together, use their imaginations and have fun in a safe and positive setting. This event has been held for the past three years in preparation for the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival. By participating in events like this, our students strengthen their social skills, build self‐confidence and feel like an important part of their community.”
Visit nhpumpkinfestival.com to learn more about the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival. For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit SpauldingYouthCenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.