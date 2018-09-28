NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center has expanded its Speech-Language Pathology department, which now has five professionals, including two speech-language pathologists, a student beginning her speech-language pathology clinical fellowship, a speech-language assistant, and a special education para-educator pursuing speech and language certification.
The team will address the complex needs of the children and young adults enrolled at Spaulding Youth Center. About 70 percent of the Spaulding students require speech and language services, and the organization offers the services on the campus, with dedicated resources. The department will work closely with Spaulding’s clinical and residential staff to collaborate on individual plans to lead to each student’s success.
“The growth and development of our Speech-Language Pathology department is making an extremely positive impact on our students and our program as a whole,” said Colleen Sliva, school principal and special education director at Spaulding Youth Center. “This team is dedicated to teaching our students how to best communicate. I am proud to say our students are learning vital communication skills that are improving their behavioral health and contributing to their success at Spaulding and beyond.”
The team brings experience in articulation, syntax, semantics, and the use of low- and high-tech augmentative and alternative communication devices.
The department offers designated treatment space in its office and also adapts to individual needs by treating students in the classroom or elsewhere on campus.
