NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center celebrated with Girls Inc. of New Hampshire at the 15th annual Women of Achievement brunch. The brunch honors accomplishments of women serving as role models for girls, inspiring them to achieve in school and beyond.
This year, Girls Inc. of New Hampshire honored past Women of Achievement award winners. Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center, attended as a former chair of the Girls Inc. board of directors, as well as a 2013 Woman of Achievement.
The event also celebrated the tenure of Cathy Duffy Cullity, chief executive officer of Girls Inc. of New Hampshire. Cullity will soon retire from the organization, after advocating for and educating girls for 23 years.
“It was especially meaningful to honor Cathy and all she and the Girls Inc. organization has done for vulnerable girls.” said Ryan. “Girls Inc. of New Hampshire has been a great friend to Spaulding Youth Center, and we are thrilled to offer their impactful and relatable programming on our campus every week.”
Spaulding Youth Center offers the Girls Inc. Mind+Body program as an after‐school activities. This comprehensive program encourages girls ages 11 to 18 to strive towards being healthy and feeling positive about their bodies, resulting in higher levels of self-esteem and confidence.
Visit girlsincnewhampshire.org to learn more about Girls Inc. of New Hampshire.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.SpauldingYouthCenter.org.
