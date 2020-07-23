NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently welcomed Jake Beattie and Dr. Raymond Suarez to its board of directors.
Beattie is controller at AutoServ of Tilton, where he is responsible for corporate financing, accounting and office management. He previously served as director of finance for a manufacturing facility in Lancaster.
Former board member and AutoServ Chief Executive Officer Dennis J. Gaudet introduced Beattie to the opportunity to join the board. Growing up in a community that included children with special needs, Beattie witnessed the struggles his neighborhood friends faced, and wished there had been more resources available to them. The children of Spaulding remind him of his childhood playmates. Beattie is looking forward to contributing on the Finance and Innovation committees.
“Mr. Beattie’s strong sense of community and commitment to helping others was apparent from our very first meeting,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center.
“AutoServ and the Gaudet family are long-time and generous supporters of Spaulding and we welcome the opportunity to continue this relationship," added Michael Ventura, board chair.
In his spare time, Beattie enjoys playing golf at Laconia Country Club, skiing, snowmobiling and community service.
Suarez is chief of psychiatry at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia. He recently opened Lakes Regional Wellness, a private practice. Prior to starting his path to psychiatry, Suarez worked with children with special needs at the 92nd Street YMCA in New York City. His work at the YMCA inspired him to start a career in mental health.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Raymond Suarez to our board of directors,” said Ryan. “His medical knowledge and extensive background in psychiatry, mental health and wellness is certain to be a welcome addition to our diverse board.”
Suarez received his board certification from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in 2011. He received his medical degree in 2003 from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Yeshiva University before attending the Montefiore Medical Center, where he graduated from the department of psychiatry and was chief resident of long-term in-patient care at Bronx Psychiatric Center. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship in transcranial magnetic stimulation at the New York State Psychiatric Institute at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
To learn more about the Spaulding Youth Center board of directors, visit spauldingyouthcenter.org/about-us/leadership.
