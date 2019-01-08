MEREDITH — The 'Do the Loop' sign and brochure program promoting local businesses and sponsored by the Greater Meredith Program, is beginning its fourth year. Sign ups and renewals are now available on the two Town Docks signs and in the 'Do the Loop' brochure. Over 5,000 brochures are distributed in racks on the signs, the Meredith Sculpture Walk kiosks, and participating businesses. Any business located on the map on the sign is invited to be included, for an annual fee of $200 before Feb. 15. Businesses with locations not on the map can be included in the brochure for an annual fee of $50. The map is available by visiting greatermeredithprogram.com.
To secure a place on the signs or brochure, and for more information, contact Bob Manley at bob@hermitwoods.com.
