South Down Home & Garden Club

Natalie Moser brought much insight about book clubs — both starting one and participating in them — to the South Down Home & Garden Club members at their September meeting. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Natalie Moser, cataloger and adult programming coordinator at the Laconia Public Library, came to speak to the members of the South Down Home & Garden Club at the club’s September meeting. Addressing a group of avid readers, Moser was an animated speaker, filled with knowledge to share and an obvious passion for books and reading.

Some of the points made by Moser were:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.