LACONIA — At a recent meeting of the South Down Home & Garden Club, Jacqueline Lemire, interior designer and department manager for The Home Beautiful, visited to speak about current interior design trends. Lemire, who works at the retail store in Belmont, and her colleague showed samples of flooring, wall covering, and a project board used for prospective clients. Lemire shared interior design trends for flooring, countertops, wall and window treatments, and overall design trends.
The presentation was followed by a short business meeting. For more information about The Home Beautiful, recently voted Best Flooring Store in the Lakes Region, visit ww.home-beautiful.com, or call 800-698-5588.
