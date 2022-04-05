HOLDERNESS — Looking to get out and kick that last bit of cabin fever and winter blues out the door? Then join the Squam Lakes Association and LRCC member Paul on Saturday, April 9 from 3-6 p.m. Learn how to identify distinctive animal calls in this ear-opening experience as you adventure around SLA headquarters listening to bird songs, frog calls, and maybe a few human-made tunes. Please dress according to the weather and bring along a snack and something to sit on around the campfire.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the Squam Lakes Association website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly 603-968-7336.
