LACONIA — The American Red Cross in partnership with the Laconia Fire Department, will be holding a “Sound the Alarm” rally day event in Laconia on Saturday, May 7.
What is “sound the alarm?” It is a part of the American Red Cross home fire campaign. This is a day of installing free smoke detectors (10 year, battery operated smoke alarms) and providing home fire safety education to as many folks as possible. A team will visit the home and install the alarms and provide the education. We already know smoke alarms and education save lives and that is the goal of the Sound the Alarm rally day being held.
Anyone needing smoke alarms must sign up online or call the toll free number.
Learn more at Redcross.org/endhomefiresNNE; call 800-464-6692; NNEpreparedness@redcross.org.
