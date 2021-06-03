GILMANTON — The Solarize Gilmanton campaign has announced two upcoming events: the Gilmanton Solar Tour and NHSaves Virtual Button Workshop. These events are free and open to the public
The Gilmanton Solar Tour on Saturday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m., is a great opportunity to learn more about ground-mounted systems, roof-mounted systems, and group net meter sites. You will be able to see these installations up close at each of the three tour stops. The tour will start at Fowl Language Farm, located at 62 Secord Road in Gilmanton. (Bonus: there are ostriches!) After touring the first location, the tour group will take a short drive to the next location. At each location you will have time to ask questions to the residential homeowners and Solarize Gilmanton’s partner solar installer, SunFlower LLC. After visiting the three stops, the tour will wrap up at the Gilmanton Winery for a time to socialize, answer questions, and talk solar. (https://www.facebook.com/events/807247290223222)
The NHSaves Virtual Button Up Workshop, Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m., is a 90-minute presentation about improving the energy efficiency of your home. It covers energy saving tips and NHSaves energy efficiency programs. Learn about saving electricity, insulation and air sealing, energy audit and weatherization programs, rebates on electric and gas appliances, and other incentives from NH’s energy utilities. New Hampshire residents that want to use energy wisely and save money will find the information very useful. (https://www.facebook.com/events/4055749081177909)
Learn more on Solarize Gilmanton’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SolarizeGilmanton/).
