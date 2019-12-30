GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Year-Round Library will be meeting all of its electricity needs and about 90 percent of its heat requirements through the installation of a solar electric and heat pump system.
“Although this has been a long process, we are enthusiastically moving forward in offering the community a new level of service,” said Library Board President Anna Gilbert. “These renovations will not only have a cost-saving benefit, but will provide for a more comfortable setting for library patrons, while producing roughly 31,000 kWh of clean, renewable energy.”
The library has been able to move forward with the work through donations and grants. The Ed and Marge Maher Charitable Foundation awarded $20,000 toward the installation of the heat pump system.
The project also allows the library to share the technology of solar energy with the area residents. ReVision Energy has agreed to consider it as an educational installation and will install signs and hold seminars to teach the public about the technology.
The area surrounding the solar panels will be planted with pollinator species to provide additional educational opportunities.
