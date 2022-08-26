CONCORD — The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests' popular do-it-yourself hiking adventure is back for its third year this fall. The Forest Society 5 Hikes Challenge from Aug. 31 through Oct. 31 includes 28 unique and scenic walking or hiking destinations on Forest Society conservation land throughout New Hampshire. Registration is open.

The "5 Hikes Challenge" is designed for anyone, with 28 different hiking and walking destinations for all abilities, interested in reaching new places and exploring unsung natural destinations in different regions throughout New Hampshire. Participants can choose five of the 28 hiking destinations from a selection of Forest Society Reservations forestsociety.org/node/3979&gt;, located in the Seacoast, Merrimack Valley, Monadnock, Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee, Lakes, or White Mountains and North Country regions.

