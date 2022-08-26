CONCORD — The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests' popular do-it-yourself hiking adventure is back for its third year this fall. The Forest Society 5 Hikes Challenge from Aug. 31 through Oct. 31 includes 28 unique and scenic walking or hiking destinations on Forest Society conservation land throughout New Hampshire. Registration is open.
The "5 Hikes Challenge" is designed for anyone, with 28 different hiking and walking destinations for all abilities, interested in reaching new places and exploring unsung natural destinations in different regions throughout New Hampshire. Participants can choose five of the 28 hiking destinations from a selection of Forest Society Reservations forestsociety.org/node/3979>, located in the Seacoast, Merrimack Valley, Monadnock, Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee, Lakes, or White Mountains and North Country regions.
Registration for the challenge can be found at forestsociety.org/event/5-hikes-challenge-august-31-october-31. Each participant will receive a limited-edition 2022 Forest Society buff, trail maps and directions, hiking tips, and information for your selected hikes in the mail. Registration is $8 per adult per hike (non-members). Children (under age 18) and all current Forest Society members may register for FREE.
Registration fees support the continued stewardship of these beautiful places. To register, visit forestsociety.org/5hikes.
"From Andrew Brook Trail to beautiful Lake Solitude on Mount Sunapee to the easy walking trails at Weeks Woods in Gilford, hundreds of people have hiked at Forest Society reservations across New Hampshire as part of the Forest Society's 5 Hikes Challenge over the last two years," said Dave Anderson, senior director of education at the Forest Society. "Participants will discover some of our very best staff-recommended trails along scenic shorelines and to summits with views and vistas that you, your friends and family can put on the autumn 'must do' list for weekend fun. All you need to do is pick your 5 hikes and get outdoors."
This year, participants can continue to use the Forest Society Mobile App, powered by OuterSpatial, to track their progress, access digital maps, and even post photos from the trail. And, the Forest Society's newest reservation, Ammonoosuc River Forest, will also be included as a destination choice for the first time. The app is free to download, and instructions and a link to the 5 Hikes Challenge in the app will be sent to those who register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.