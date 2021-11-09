HOLDERNESS — Join SLA in welcoming their full-year 2021-2022 Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps crew. Bri, Eric, Kaela, Kyle, Paul, and Nikka arrived on campus and have had a busy orientation full of trainings and getting to know the Squam Watershed.
These crew members, who will serve at the SLA from now until August, are the driving force behind many of our conservation, education, and trails & access efforts. You’ll likely run into them throughout the year as they lead volunteer trail crews, act as caretakers at our low-impact camp sites, trail host at West Rattlesnake, educate boaters on aquatic invasive species at the Holderness town boat launch, and dive to remove invasive milfoil from the Squam Lakes and River.
Full biographies of each LRCC member, and more information about the LRCC program in general, can be found at www.lakesregionconservationcorps.org.
