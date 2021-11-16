HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Saturday, November 20 from 2-5 p.m. for an afternoon of music and s’mores around a fire. Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Paul will headline a performance/campfire jam session with a focus towards tunes and songs related to the outdoors and the SLA’s mission of environmental conservation. Selections are likely to include songs from artists such as Pete Seeger, John Denver, and Bill Staines, interspersed with traditional tunes from styles played around the Northeastern United States and beyond. Musical notation and lyric/chord sheets will be provided during some pieces to encourage participation. Participants are able to come and go as they please, with s’more materials being provided midway through the program.
Dress warmly for this outdoor event and consider bringing along something to sit on (blanket, chairs) and a thermos of something warm to sip on. While certainly not a requirement, musical instruments of all types are welcome to participate — bring a fiddle, guitar, shaker, some spoons or just your voice.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the Squam Lakes Association website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly 603-968-7336.
